Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
When Santa Was a Baby
Drawing
Illustration
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/5/2018
Featured In:
Illustration
—
3/3/2018
Wacom Cintiq
Pastels
Colored Pencils
Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
When Santa Was a Baby
Drawing
Illustration
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/5/2018
Featured In:
Illustration
—
3/3/2018
Tools Used
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
Pastels
Colored Pencils
About
About
"When Santa Was a Baby" is a book that I illustrated for Tundra Books. Story by Linda Bailey
Published:
Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Rose à petits pois
by:
Genevieve Godbout
Drawing
3529
52573
Featured On:
2/24/2017
Ramona
by:
Genevieve Godbout
Drawing
839
5975
Prints for Mrs.Pomeranz AW15
by:
Genevieve Godbout
Drawing
139
1997
Almost Apricot
by:
Genevieve Godbout
Drawing
686
6169
Prints for Nadinoo
by:
Genevieve Godbout
Drawing
519
3907
Basic Description
"When Santa Was a Baby" is a book that I illustrated for Tundra Books. Story by Linda Bailey
Published:
Credits
Genevieve Godbout
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Tags
santa
baby
red
vintage
Tools Used
Wacom Cintiq
Pastels
Colored Pencils
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
