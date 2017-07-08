10DAYFEST 2015

About

Social Innovation Festival (10DAYFEST) is an annual flagship programme organized by Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation (J.C.DISI). 10DAYFEST features a variety of exhibitions, workshops, movie screenings, salons, seminars, and lectures under the permanent theme of “design and society.” Pattern like graphic has been used for the identity. The graphic can be transformed into programs' icons, or reformed into the event typeface, which coherent with the idea of the festival: co-create, co-work and co-experience. Read Less

