2015 MCP - MULTIPLY Exhibition

About

“Multiply” conveys the manifestation of a new value through overlapped time between Samsung Design Membership and Samsung Software Membership. Th… Read More

“Multiply” conveys the manifestation of a new value through overlapped time between Samsung Design Membership and Samsung Software Membership. The dictionary definition of ‘multiply’ is ‘to grow in number’ or ‘to enlarge’, but the term connotes computer operation to developers and image layer blending to designers. 2015 MCP aims at holding a fair where the two groups of distinct languages and systems cross the boundaries of the two separate fields and assemble their capacities. Read Less

Published: