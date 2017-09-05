2015 Membership Convergence Project Exhibition
CREATIVE POOL : MULTIPLY
“Multiply” conveys the manifestation of a new value through overlapped time between Samsung Design Membership and Samsung Software Membership. The dictionary definition of ‘multiply’ is ‘to grow in number’ or ‘to enlarge’, but the term connotes computer operation to developers and image layer blending to designers. 2015 MCP aims at holding a fair where the two groups of distinct languages and systems cross the boundaries of the two separate fields and assemble their capacities.
Project name : 2015 MCP - MULTIPLY Exhibition Identity Design
Project period : 2015 Summer
Output : Exhibition Design, Poster Design, Editorial Design
Director : Gyejin Jun (Manage), Su Young Kang (Design)
Poster Design : Su Young Kang
Book Design : Su Young Kang, Ji Yeon Ma, Se Hee Jung
Manage : Gye Jin Jun, Yoo Na Choi, Seo Hee Lee
Project Management : Samsung Design Membership
