Multiple Owners
Kang Sue Young Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Jiyeon ma Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Jun GyeJin Seoul, Korea, Republic of
sehee shay Jung Seoul, Korea, Republic of
2015 MCP - MULTIPLY Exhibition
    “Multiply” conveys the manifestation of a new value through overlapped time between Samsung Design Membership and Samsung Software Membership. The dictionary definition of ‘multiply’ is ‘to grow in number’ or ‘to enlarge’, but the term connotes computer operation to developers and image layer blending to designers. 2015 MCP aims at holding a fair where the two groups of distinct languages and systems cross the boundaries of the two separate fields and assemble their capacities. Read Less
2015 Membership Convergence Project Exhibition
CREATIVE POOL : MULTIPLY
Project name : 2015 MCP - MULTIPLY Exhibition Identity Design
Project period : 2015 Summer
 
Output : Exhibition Design, Poster Design, Editorial Design
 
Director : Gyejin Jun (Manage), Su Young Kang (Design)
Poster Design : Su Young Kang
Book Design : Su Young Kang, Ji Yeon Ma, Se Hee Jung
Manage : Gye Jin Jun, Yoo Na Choi, Seo Hee Lee
 
Project Management : Samsung Design Membership
 