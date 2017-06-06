Discover
Marius Roosendaal
New York, NY, USA
Type & Lettering 2015
Graphic Design
Illustration
Typography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/6/2017
Marius Roosendaal
New York, NY, USA
Type & Lettering 2015
Graphic Design
Illustration
Typography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/6/2017
About
A collection of typographic works of 2015.
Published:
Play
We adore chaos because we love to produce order - M. C. Escher
Jazz
OKNP
XO
Website
Shop
Instagram
Twitter
Thank You!
Marius Roosendaal
New York, NY, USA
Open Your Mind
by
Marius Roosendaal
Digital Art
Graphic Design
Typography
Logos & Marks
by
Marius Roosendaal
Featured On:
5/15/2015
Branding
Albrecht
by
Marius Roosendaal
Featured On:
6/25/2015
Typography
MediaMonks.com
by
Marius Roosendaal
Featured On:
12/1/2014
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Web Design
Google Nightwalk in Marseille
by
Marius Roosendaal
Featured On:
3/31/2015
Advertising
,
Art Direction
,
Web Design
Basic Info
A collection of typographic works of 2015.
Published:
Credits
Marius Roosendaal
New York, NY, USA
Tags
lettering
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial
