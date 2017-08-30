Multiple Owners
Kremer Johnson Photography
Jenny Karl
State of Savings Campaign
    Client - Southern Nevada Water Authority Agency - R&R Partners Campaign - "State of Savings" Photographer - Kremer Johnson Photography Set Design - Buffalo Art Mark Narparstek – Creative Director Kameron Paries – Art Director James Coleman – Art Director Gina Scalice – Art Producer Amy Dresser - Retoucher Read Less
 CAMPAIGN: "State of Saving"
 CLIENT: Southern Nevada Water Authority    
 AGENCY: R&R Partners (Las Vegas)
 HAIR & MAKE UP: Jenny Karl 
 RETOUCHING: Amy Dresser 
 SET DESIGN: Buffalo Art Company

