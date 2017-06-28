Bottled Data

The concept is to give people the ability to send data through a bottled time capsule. The website allows the sender to follow his roving data, whereby the receiver can respond to the found message.





The question is, how much do you value your own data in the age of cloud-computing, where every moment of your life is being stored and owned by large corporations? Which story do you want to keep or tell if datacenters go down?





In search for these questions I give big data users the opportunity to romanticize their online storage with a old-fashioned way of communication.











































