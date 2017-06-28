Bas van der Burgh
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Bottled Data
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    Value of data Turn your useless artificial memory into a valuable story.
    Published:



Value of data 



The concept is to give people the ability to send data through a bottled time capsule. The website allows the sender to follow his roving data, whereby the receiver can respond to the found message.

The question is, how much do you value your own data in the age of cloud-computing, where every moment of your life is being stored and owned by large corporations? Which story do you want to keep or tell if datacenters go down?

