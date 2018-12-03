Christoph Ruprecht
Karlsruhe, Germany
Slate Studios NYC
2592
210
13
    A larger Case-Study, reflecting the Clients' wish to use a non-design, non-invasive approach across all communication points.  The Solution: A s…
    A larger Case-Study, reflecting the Clients' wish to use a non-design, non-invasive approach across all communication points.  The Solution: A simplistic, well balanced white space approach based on 2 provided elements, Logotype and Garamond as the typographic basis. Design and Art Direction are meant to resonate with both traditional and modern luxury Brands, to never overpower use of imagery  and give collaborators a timeless impression over a short lived feel.  An understated "french chic" framework, based on using subtle typography as the main architectural element, provides the Client with the necessary  leverage to attract Brands with a strong desire for and emphasis on classic beauty and present the Studio as an established, well aged creative hub, as opposed to an up and coming start-up. During my years as their freelance Art Director the Studio was able to expand both their Studio Space and List of Clientele, including landing Global Players such as Estée Lauder Read Less
Slate Studios
NYC



Art Direction
Graphic Design
Branding Material
Digital Campaigns
Website






A larger Case-Study, reflecting the Clients' wish to use a non-design, non-invasive approach across all communication points. 

The Solution: A simplistic, well balanced white space approach based on 2 provided elements, Logotype and Garamond as the typographic basis. Design and Art Direction are meant to resonate with both traditional and modern luxury Brands, to never overpower use of imagery and give collaborators a timeless impression over a short lived feel. An understated "french chic" framework, based on using subtle typography as the main architectural element, provides the Client with the necessary leverage to attract Brands with a strong desire for and emphasis on classic beauty and present the Studio as an established, matured creative hub, as opposed to an up and coming start-up.

During my years as their freelance Art Director the Studio was able to expand both their Studio Space and List of Clientele, including landing a Global Player like Estée Lauder as a frequent Client. After taking a sabbatical in 2017 the Studio has recently moved on to a more modern Approach.



© Christoph Rupreht   |   Work samples from 2014-2016
01








Corporate Materials
Correspondance Stock, Call Sheets
Rate Cards, Business Cards, etc.



Business Cards
Heavy Weight 2-Ply, letter-pressed


Studio- and Rental Service related
Sticker & Box Designs


Folders for confidential Documents
between the Client & the Studio


03








Brochures
Div. Booklets 
Several Sizes, Categorized Portfolio



Main Work Catalogue
Rental Service Brochure


Smaller Format 
Categorized Portfolio
System

04








Print Ads
Advertising Architecture
Basic Grid / Typography & Image Use



Single Services
and 360° Agency Ads



06








Digital Documents
Case Studies, Proposals,
Price Lists, Tracking Sheets
and more



05








Online
Website & Email Campaigns 
Social Media Channel



Generous Hover Images
for Menu Items 


Various Email Campaign Templates & Concepts,
Social Media Content Creation
& Use of  additional Graphic Design Elements


Social Media Channel Direction 
for Graphics, Quotes & Diagrams
Social Media Imagery
Credits:
Art Direction: Christoph Ruprecht
Graphic Design: Christoph Ruprecht
Photography: Slate Studios

© 2014 – 2016
Thank You!
