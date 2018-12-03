Slate Studios NYC

About

A larger Case-Study, reflecting the Clients' wish to use a non-design, non-invasive approach across all communication points. The Solution: A simplistic, well balanced white space approach based on 2 provided elements, Logotype and Garamond as the typographic basis. Design and Art Direction are meant to resonate with both traditional and modern luxury Brands, to never overpower use of imagery and give collaborators a timeless impression over a short lived feel. An understated "french chic" framework, based on using subtle typography as the main architectural element, provides the Client with the necessary leverage to attract Brands with a strong desire for and emphasis on classic beauty and present the Studio as an established, well aged creative hub, as opposed to an up and coming start-up. During my years as their freelance Art Director the Studio was able to expand both their Studio Space and List of Clientele, including landing Global Players such as Estée Lauder Read Less

