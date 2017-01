馬祖芹壁村 文創包裝設計

Matsu Islands, Chinbe Village Packaging Design

2014 台灣新一代設計獎 包裝設計類 銀獎

2015 台創 仰角45度FUN設計 邀展

2016 Chois Gallery 雜誌 vol.33 收錄

若問你對馬祖有什麼印象?

大部份的人十之八九都會覺得跟金門一樣

-馬祖曾是軍事要地。

近年馬祖發展戰地文化的特色觀光已有顯著成績。

事實上,在軍隊到來之前,

這裡的居民過著自給自足的樂活日子,

獨特的閩東情懷與山海美景就像詩一般的綺麗,

如同芹壁村-這個在北竿鏡澳邊的小山城。





Nowadays, Matsu islands are being well known as famous attraction although they were on military site.In historical fact, before the army arrived the islands, the locals lived in a self sufficient life.

That was a place with breathtaking mountain landscape and incredible sea views, like the Chinbe Village, which a tiny town builded with stone granite located in the Beigan Township and as beautiful as poem.