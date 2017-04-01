Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
xoana herrera
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Sports
Character Design
Graphic Design
Illustration
5970
894
52
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/4/2017"
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
8/29/2016"
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
→
Download Now
→
Wacom Cintiq
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
xoana herrera
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Sports
Character Design
Graphic Design
Illustration
5970
894
52
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/4/2017"
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
8/29/2016"
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
→
Download Now
→
Wacom Cintiq
About
About
Sports . Style frames for a pitch. Design at Buck. .
Published:
Animated by
Esteban Esquivo
.
Say hi!
Instagram
Tumblr
.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
xoana herrera
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
M&N
by
Multiple Owners
xoana herrera
Esteban Esquivo
3130
22021
Featured On:
6/18/2016
Character Design
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Holidays Card
by
xoana herrera
2599
27462
Featured On:
1/22/2016
Character Design
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
We all love stories
by
Multiple Owners
xoana herrera
Esteban Esquivo
2305
26961
Featured On:
12/2/2016
Character Design
,
Illustration
,
Motion Graphics
Lyft
by
xoana herrera
2026
24038
Featured On:
12/9/2016
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
Playa Game
by
xoana herrera
2857
19646
Featured On:
9/9/2015
Character Design
,
Game Design
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Sports . Style frames for a pitch. Design at Buck. .
Published:
Credits
xoana herrera
Buenos Aires, Argentina
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Deportes
ilustracion
argentina
personajes
fans
hinchas
fanaticos
Futbol
baseball
basketball
soccer
Rugby
Tools Used
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
→
Download Now
→
Wacom Cintiq
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps