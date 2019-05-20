Discover
Ikea
Rick Hedof
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/20/2019
illustrations made for the 2015 Ikea Convention in Copenhagen.
More projects on
www.hedof.com
keep up with Hedof on
Instagram
and
Facebook
Ikea
Rick Hedof
Breda, Netherlands
Creative Fields
Branding
,
Exhibition Design
,
Illustration
,
hedof
rick berkelmans
breda
copenhagen
ikea
convention
Illustrator
artrebels
