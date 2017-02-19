Helvetimart
Helvetimart is a specialty market in Lausanne, Switzerland offering a wide variety of regional food products. Our branding proposal is heavily inspired by regional flags belonging to each of Switzerland’s 26 sovereign states. We created a nomenclature system based on the states’ coat of arms, allowing us to establish a distinction across the different sections in the market. We simplified these flags to create a homogeneous language, using representative elements and colors to develop the labels for the brand’s products and the signage within the store to ease its navigation.
The naming for the market is inspired by the term “Helvetia”, the national personification of Switzerland, and was used to give the store an attractive and cozy feel. The ease to understand and pronounce the store’s name in different languages was also taken into consideration.
Helvetimart’s cornucopia icon, better known as the horn of plenty, is a symbol of abundance used as a reference to the wide variety of products that are found in the market. The Swiss culture’s folklore and antique architecture served as inspiration for the clean and geometric patterns. These patterns work as Helvetimart’s iconic graphic resources and are used throughout the brand’s packaging and other applications, achieving the unity of the brand as a whole.
Helvetimart es un mercado de comida ubicado en Lausanne, Suiza especializado en la venta de una amplia variedad de productos regionales. Nuestro diseño se inspira en las banderas regionales de los 26 estados soberanos de Suiza creando un sistema de nomenclatura basado en los escudos de estos mismos, para así poder establecer la division de las secciones en el establecimiento. Simplificamos estas banderas regionales para crear un lenguaje más homogéneo, usando elementos y colores identificables para desarrollar las etiquetas de la marca y facilitar la navegación del mercado.
El nombre nació a partir de la palabra “Helvetia”, la personificación nacional de Suiza, para darle un sentido cálido y atractivo al lugar. También se tomó en cuenta que el nombre fuera fácil de entender y pronunciar en otros idiomas.
El ícono de la cornucopia, mejor conocido como el cuerno de la abundancia, hace referencia a la variedad de productos que se pueden encontrar en el mercado. Los patrones que se utilizan fueron inspirados por el folclor y la antigua arquitectura, dando un resultado limpio y geométrico. Estos patrones funcionan como recurso gráfico icónico de la marca y se utilizan en los empaques y demás aplicaciones, logrando la unidad de toda la marca.
