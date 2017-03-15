37 Days (The Cube)

About

ThIs film was an incredible human experience. Shot on the top of a glacier at 2800m with all the weather and location challenges you can imagine; this 9000lb glass cube gave birth to a beautiful piece of cinematography. Thanks to those crazy french guys from Leo Burnett, Paris. The concept was great, the shooting was memorable. Thanks to all my crew that made it possible... and froze their butt. The end result is very rewarding : 8 Cannes Lions Shortlist nominations, 2 Gold Lions and 2 Bronze Lions. Enjoy and share Read Less

