37 Days (The Cube)

This film has been an incredible human experience.
Shot on the top of a glacier at 2800m with all the weather and location challenges you can imagine. Inside this 9000lb glass cube Heat brought out of hibernation plants and butterflies, literally pulling life out of dormancy but also giving birth to a beautiful piece of cinematography, an ode to life. Thanks to those crazy french creative guys from Leo Burnett, Paris. The concept was exceptional, the shooting was memorable and my producers real troopers.
Thanks to all my crew that made it possible... and froze their butt.
The end result is strong: top ten most awarded film worldwide in 2015-16
AWARDS • Cannes Lions • OneShow • Eurobest • LIA • Kinsaley Sharks • NewYork Festival • Crystal Awards • Red Apple • ADC • ADCE • Clio • D&AD • Andy Awards
