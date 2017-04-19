Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Daniela Volpari
Rome, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Un Amour Americain
Illustration
1470
275
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/19/2017
Gouache
Pencil
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Daniela Volpari
Rome, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Un Amour Americain
Illustration
1470
275
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/19/2017
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Gouache
Pencil
About
About
Illustrated Book
Published:
Un Amour Americain
text & Illustrations by me
Publisher: Marmaille & Co.
France
Coming soon
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Daniela Volpari
Rome, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Ça Penche!
by
Daniela Volpari
324
1090
Illustration
Les Trois Mousquetaires
by
Daniela Volpari
225
954
Illustration
Oliver Twist
by
Daniela Volpari
265
947
Illustration
Cleopatra
by
Daniela Volpari
268
1172
Featured On:
9/22/2015
Drawing
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Illustrated Book
Published:
Credits
Daniela Volpari
Rome, Italy
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
red hair
Love
america
couple
nostalgia
romantic
Tools Used
Gouache
Pencil
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps