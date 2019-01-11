the little bag
これらのイラストは、バッグの旅行の物語を語ります。 このバッグは一人で旅行して、それはますます不完全で必死の感じがするので、それは他の捨てられたバッグと最後に協力しあいます。 この物語の狙いは、あらゆる人間が個別で、常に「完全である」と読者に思い出させることです。 物語は、多くの詳細を特徴としているカラフルな画像で語られています。 バッグが、このイラストで必ずしもステージの中心にいると訳わけではありません; それは控え目でよく背景に溶け込んでいます。
 
 
These illustrations tell the story of a bag’s journey. Travelling alone, it feels increasingly incomplete and desperate, so it finally teams up with other abandoned bags. The story’s aim is to remind the reader that every human being is a separate entity and always “complete”. The story is executed with colourful images featuring many details. The bag does not necessarily take centre-stage in the illustrations; it often just blends in unobtrusively with the scenery.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
the little bag
