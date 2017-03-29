The Pool - Screen prints series

La Piscine
Screen prints series
First exhibition at O!Galeria / Porto in july 2015
Second exhibition at Slow galerie / Paris in september 2015
La Piscine n°1 and n°2.
3 colors screen print 50 x 70cm.
300 gsm Fedrigoni paper. Edition of 100, numbered and signed.
La Piscine n°3 and n°4.
3 colors screen print 50 x 70cm.
300 gsm Fedrigoni paper. Edition of 100, numbered and signed.
La Piscine n°5 and n°6.
3 colors screen print 40 x 50cm.
300 gsm Fedrigoni paper. Edition of 100, numbered and signed.
La Piscine n°7 and n°8.
3 colors screen print 30 x 40cm.
300 gsm Fedrigoni paper. Edition of 100, numbered and signed.
La Piscine n°9.
3 colors screen print 20 x 30cm.
300 gsm Fedrigoni paper. Edition of 100, numbered and signed.