Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Croter Hung
Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
CATANK mini Picture Book
Illustration
755
88
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/24/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Croter Hung
Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
CATANK mini Picture Book
Illustration
755
88
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/24/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
CATANT mini Picture Book
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Croter Hung
Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
TOA-KA-LAK TAIPEI 大加蚋台北城
by
Croter Hung
15
79
Illustration
,
Cartooning
,
Drawing
2015 Kaohsiung Film Festival
by
Croter Hung
19
307
Film
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
大冒險之心 ── Oris vs. Croter
by
Croter Hung
28
459
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Painting
旅人茶房LOGO(2011)
by
Croter Hung
34
863
Graphic Design
,
Icon Design
,
Illustration
草山金工-KINJO Cafe 慶祝咖啡店聯名插畫
by
Croter Hung
28
468
Art Direction
,
Painting
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
CATANT mini Picture Book
Published:
Credits
Croter Hung
Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
catank
croter
Picture book
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps