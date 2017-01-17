Jelle Maréchal
Antwerp, Belgium
Ricardo Brey: At the Bottom of Heaven
1672
288
9
The exhibition Op de bodem van de hemel (At the bottom of heaven) presents, for the first time ever, a comprehensive and large-scale picture of Ricardo Brey’s work. Brey offers us a second-hand universe where its every fragment is a selective exercise in thinking {...} The result is an iconography where each object is a double of itself, infinite hermeneutics of a house of mirrors. Ricardo Brey: “The boxes are my most personal work. I decided that I was one being, and that I would devide myself into a thousand pieces. And the boxes are all me because they are my infinite mirror. The boxes are all my philosophy, life, my feminine side, my masculin side, my ethnological side, my religious side.