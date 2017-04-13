Haustraks | Identity

Haustraks is a online platform for young musicians, producers and fans of electronic music.
The identity is aimed to be as fresh as a glass of lemonade in a summer day. We achieved this by the use of sonorous color and typography, combined in a minimal psychedelic vibe.
The icy element in this lemonade would be the home page, as each week a track is highlighted in it and is displayed by an iceberg-looking interactive sound reactive wave that is created as the song plays (click here if you would like to play with it).
The type designed for the logo, menu and headlines was inspired by the movement of sound waves.
We wanted to create a playful set that would become the main identity of Haustraks.
The banners are square canvases used as secondary elements to accompaign the content of the magazine, social media... or in case an article needs a picture.
CREATIVE & ART DIRECTION
Eva Yarza & Marta Yarza
JAVA
Marta Yarza
JAVASCRIPT
Paul Renard
CSS/ HTML
Eva Yarza
TYPOGRAPHY
Eva Yarza
