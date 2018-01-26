Scott Denton
Oreo "Play With Oreo"
Production Company Brand New School
 
Creative Director  
Dennis Go
Managing Director
 Devin Brook
Head of Production 
Julie Shevach
Producer 
Johnna MacArthur
Designers 
Andrés Rivera, Jeffrey Welk, Jungeun Kim, Lindsey Mayer-Beug, Serge Kirsanov
CG Director 
Russ Wootton
VFX Supervisor 
Mark French
Technical Director 
Dan Bradham
3D Animators 
Carmine Laietta, Jon Burke, Spyridon Serbos, Sam Crees
3D Artists & Cel Animators 
Jeff Bryson, Morten Kühl Christensen
3D Lighting 
Michael Lampe, Sylvia Apostol
3D Modelers
 Atsuki Hirose, Scott Denton, Young Lee
3D Riggers 
Jason Bikofsky, Jonah Austin
2D Compositors 
Jeen Lee, Jeff Billon
Storyboard Artists 
Fred Fassberger, Tung Chow
Assistant Editor 
Tyler Byrnes
