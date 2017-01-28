Matthias Pinkert
Dresden, Germany
Message
Lamp ORON
2895
201
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    As a standing lamp ORON offers flexibility and mobility. Its finely-drawn appearance in work, lounge and living areas contrasts all the more with… Read More
    As a standing lamp ORON offers flexibility and mobility. Its finely-drawn appearance in work, lounge and living areas contrasts all the more with its familiar sensory controls. HOLY TRINITY’s specially developed central mount for the light bar can be rotated up to 60° to provide direct or indirect illumination.The modularity of the central mount allows it be extended to all areas of application. Read Less
    Published:
ORON
a tangible interaction floor lamp
 
designed by Matthias Pinkert, produced by Holy Trinity
 
MOVIE
PRODUCT