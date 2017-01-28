About

As a standing lamp ORON offers flexibility and mobility. Its finely-drawn appearance in work, lounge and living areas contrasts all the more with… Read More

As a standing lamp ORON offers flexibility and mobility. Its finely-drawn appearance in work, lounge and living areas contrasts all the more with its familiar sensory controls. HOLY TRINITY’s specially developed central mount for the light bar can be rotated up to 60° to provide direct or indirect illumination.The modularity of the central mount allows it be extended to all areas of application. Read Less

Published: