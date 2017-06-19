Spreadthesign.com is a platform giving everybody, everywhere, access to sign language. Kurppa Hosk developed their brand identity and digital design.

Challenge

The number of hearing-impaired people in the world is estimated at 70 million but there is no universal sign language – there are hundreds of them. To facilitate communication, spreadthesign.com is documenting and sharing all of these languages. Kurppa Hosk was asked to create a brand platform and a visual identity for this important initiative.





Approach

To articulate the over-all mission “Giving everyone the right to a language”, we created a visual identity that focused on the most essential tool for sign language – the hand.





Outcome

A visual expression that challenges common conceptions of handicaped and hearing impaired tools. Kurppa Hosk was proud to win a special merit for Spread the sign’s typography, awarded by the Tokyo Type Directors Club in 2014.







