Vaya! - A high-energy gastronomic tour of Latin America

A high-energy gastronomic tour of Latin America
Accor and Katara Hospitality had sky-high ambitions for their Katara Towers destination. Home to both Raffles and Fairmont hotels, their aim was nothing less than 11 brands and concepts to represent the world’s most carefully created and crafted culinary experiences.
This was to be a Latin American street food experience filled with sights, sounds and aromas that capture your heart before you’ve had a single bite.
A logo and identity designed to dance and move
Vaya! means “Let’s go!” A name that’s a simple invitation to come join in, one that’s always reinforced with its own exclamation point.
Mirroring the playfulness and diversity of the food, our logo is a single-crafted letterform twisted or flipped to make the 3 letters in the name – v, a and y. The visual identity takes this playfulness even further, with the letterform shape used to hold illustrations and colour.
A one-of-a-kind brand with one-of-a-kind artwork
We used elements of art created by Brazilian artist Rogerio Pedro that hangs in the restaurant, creating a full identity that’s a riot of energy and life.
As this is an experience you’ll just have to take home with you, we also expanded that system into packaging for a range of marketplace goods from sauces to chocolate.
Print on par with luxury fashion
BOND wanted to partner with a renowned printing house that was driven by craftsmanship and beauty in the same way we are.
Enter French artistic printers Imprimerie du Marais. They ensured all of our touchpoints felt tactile, with unusual textures, exact colours and premium finishes.
“Working with BOND was exceptional. They understood quality and luxury in the hospitality sector. Their attention to detail was impressive.”
Christian Hirt
Managing Director, Raffles & Fairmont Hotels, Katara Towers, Doha