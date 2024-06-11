Vaya! - A high-energy gastronomic tour of Latin America









A logo and identity designed to dance and move



Vaya! means “Let’s go!” A name that’s a simple invitation to come join in, one that’s always reinforced with its own exclamation point.



Mirroring the playfulness and diversity of the food, our logo is a single-crafted letterform twisted or flipped to make the 3 letters in the name – v, a and y. The visual identity takes this playfulness even further, with the letterform shape used to hold illustrations and colour.











