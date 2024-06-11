PORTRAITS OF MUSICIANS
I was commissioned to make four portraits for SKAP and their interview with four musicians. I think the interviews was very interesting and I could really relate to them as an illustrator. You can read the interviews here (Swedish text).
I've made four portraits for SKAP before too (you can see them in an earlier post), but I thought it could be nice to post them here as well.
I hope you like the portraits!
And if you want to see more of me and my work you can follow me on instagram @annapersbracke or visit my website.
Don't hesitate to reach out if you want to hire me for your next project!