Patience - Byborre

In this project, the lighting was part of the story. I wanted the scenes to feel epic and cinematic, referencing some classic sci-fi movies, but also to have a staged and fabricated feel. We designed the space as if it were built in a large theatre, with all the light sources being part of the set. The idea was to create a moody atmosphere, evoking a sense of nostalgia. It was as much about revealing the set as it was about hiding parts of it—the parts that remain in the shadow.

