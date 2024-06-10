Patience - Byborre

This film is an ode to the slowness, a meditation on the passage of time, and an exploration of the insights that arise from contemplation. Through its surreal journey, the film orchestrates a montage of ideas, inviting viewers into a realm of daydream.
PATIENCE - Film Poster
In this cinematic odyssey, we observe familiar objects from a new perspective, unveiling hidden dimensions and inviting introspection. Much like a dream, the film proposes a non-linear narrative. This theatre-like setup is used as a blank page, a mental space where new ideas can be projected and assembled.
Travelling through sensory experiences, the film evokes a sense of nostalgia. Memories of childhood innocence intertwine with aspirations of grandeur. In this surreal space, where the spatial and temporal boundaries blur, the film is an invitation to think outside the box and explore new territories.
Creative Director, Fabrice Le Nezet, says, “I have always been fascinated with BYBORRE textile and the technology behind it. As I was looking at the latest textiles collection, I lost myself in the intricate details of the design and started imagining how it would look if I could place my camera right on the surface. From there I developed a dreamlike journey playing with time and scale to create a fictional distorted space, a space where everything is possible.
In this project, the lighting was part of the story. I wanted the scenes to feel epic and cinematic, referencing some classic sci-fi movies, but also to have a staged and fabricated feel. We designed the space as if it were built in a large theatre, with all the light sources being part of the set. The idea was to create a moody atmosphere, evoking a sense of nostalgia. It was as much about revealing the set as it was about hiding parts of it—the parts that remain in the shadow.
PATIENCE - Teasers - Physics R&D
Space Station - Clay Render
Cross section of the Space Station - R&D
Living Room - Clay Render
Textile look development - R&D
Stage - Clay Render
Moon lighting cycle - R&D
Thank you!