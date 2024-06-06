Gato Pingado Cat Cafe





Let's me get you up to speed on what a cat café is all about in case you're lost.

A cat café is basically a coffee shop where you can hang out with cats. Kinda simple really, which is what makes it genius.





Sabrina came with a few ideas of her own, but we always like to step back and look at the project as a whole.

We felt that th e whole co ncept of a cat cafe is already conceptually engaging enough, and adding to much fluff to that would just make things messy.

So we pitched an idea that was a little “cleaner” then was previously envisioned. We wanted to steer clear of looking too childish or feminine. And though the whole concept around “cats” is inherently cute, we wanted to make sure that the identity didn't stop there. We wanted it to be weird and quirky too.





During the strategic stage, some points gained a lot of importance for us, the first of which was to convey the right feeling, a light-filled, relaxed place for everyone. Basing it on the behavior of cats felt right to us: fun, but not childish.









