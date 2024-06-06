











The University of Hong Kong Department of Architecture’s Public Lecture Series of the academic year 2023/24 is organized under the theme “The Good Life” The school shares: “Increasingly scarce resources — from the biosphere to the economy — and extreme unbalances in their distribution call for action. The global model as we knew it requires some reconsideration if we are to prevent continuous meltdowns. If crises are opportunities to discern, and examine, what is The Good Life?”





In response to the philosophy behind the theme The Good Life, the shapes featured on the key visual and the poster series are as simple and defined as possible, in almost pure symmetrical forms that resemble the virtue of the philosophy.







Client —

Department of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong





Type in use —

Georgia Pro Condensed by Matthew Carter, Monotype Imaging, The Font Bureau



