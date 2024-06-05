Paola Diaz Janna's profileMaas Studio's profile

Oak Street Pictures

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Identity Design branding brand identity Brand Design adobe illustrator visual identity Logotype design Graphic Designer Stationery

Oak Street Pictures

Oak Street Pictures is a Miami and LA-based film production company that creates award-winning shorts and films. The Oak Street Pictures portfolio includes films such as Love, Charlie, Nine Days, and Tesla, among others.

Maas Studio created the brand identity for Oak Street Pictures, including film key art, collateral, and website design.
Project Scope
Brand Design, Print Design, Web Design
Oak Street Pictures logo by Maas Studio
Oak Street Pictures stationery design by Maas Studio
Identity Design branding brand identity Brand Design adobe illustrator visual identity Logotype design Graphic Designer Stationery
Oak Street Pictures business card design by Maas Studio
Identity Design branding brand identity Brand Design adobe illustrator visual identity Logotype design Graphic Designer Stationery
Identity Design branding brand identity Brand Design adobe illustrator visual identity Logotype design Graphic Designer Stationery
Oak Street Pictures web design by Maas Studio
Oak Street Pictures by Maas Studio
Oak Street Pictures stationery design by Maas Studio
Mobile web design by Maas Studio for Oak Street Pictures
Identity Design branding brand identity Brand Design adobe illustrator visual identity Logotype design Graphic Designer Stationery
Folder design by Maas Studio for Oak Street Pictures
Identity Design branding brand identity Brand Design adobe illustrator visual identity Logotype design Graphic Designer Stationery
Web design for Oak Street Pictures by Maas Studio
Ashe 68 Poster Oak Street Pictures
Oak Street Pictures
Published:
Paola Diaz Janna's profileMaas Studio's profile
Multiple Owners

Owners

Paola Diaz Janna's profile
Miami, FL, USA
Maas Studio's profile
Miami, FL, USA

Project Made For

user's profile
Maas Studio

Oak Street Pictures

Oak Street Pictures is a Miami and LA-based film production company that creates award-winning shorts and films. The Oak Street Pictures portfoli Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields