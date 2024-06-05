Oak Street Pictures
Oak Street Pictures is a Miami and LA-based film production company that creates award-winning shorts and films. The Oak Street Pictures portfolio includes films such as Love, Charlie, Nine Days, and Tesla, among others.
Maas Studio created the brand identity for Oak Street Pictures, including film key art, collateral, and website design.
Maas Studio created the brand identity for Oak Street Pictures, including film key art, collateral, and website design.
Project Scope
Brand Design, Print Design, Web Design