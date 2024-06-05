Neue Design Studio's profile

Add Architects

Neue Design Studio
Behance.net



The power to influence

Architecture affects people’s lives. In that lies both an opportunity and a responsibility. When former Dyrvik Architects had to change their name and visual identity, it was natural to start from the core of their work; how to give each project more creativity, meaning and a greater significance for society. Based on that, we developed the name Add – and the concept of “influence”.

The name became the starting point for a dynamic logo that changes based on movements from the mouse pointer, from sound or image. In this way, the logo and name become a daily reminder that ideas and values that create good spaces for humans must be added to each project.



architecture identity visual identity Logo Design processing interactive motion graphics brand identity
architecture identity visual identity Logo Design processing interactive motion graphics brand identity
architecture identity visual identity Logo Design processing interactive motion graphics brand identity
architecture identity visual identity Logo Design processing interactive motion graphics brand identity
Add Architects
Published:
Neue Design Studio's profile

Owner

Neue Design Studio's profile
Oslo, Norway

Add Architects

Photo: David B Torch | Typeface: Saans (Displaay Type Foundry) | Web development: Koderiet

Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives