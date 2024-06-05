Add Architects













The power to influence





Architecture affects people’s lives. In that lies both an opportunity and a responsibility. When former Dyrvik Architects had to change their name and visual identity, it was natural to start from the core of their work; how to give each project more creativity, meaning and a greater significance for society. Based on that, we developed the name Add – and the concept of “influence”.







The name became the starting point for a dynamic logo that changes based on movements from the mouse pointer, from sound or image. In this way, the logo and name become a daily reminder that ideas and values that create good spaces for humans must be added to each project.











