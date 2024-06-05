Steven Noble Scratchboard Illustration Collection III

The Steven Noble Scratchboard Illustrations Collection III encompasses a rich variety of landscapes, icons, logos, brandmarks, conceptual and architectural renderings all authentically hand-drawn and not done digitally. It’s hard to find those real “genuine” hand-crafted illustrations these days whereby everything is done completely “digital” that leaves a generic feeling to the artwork with no real talent for anything drawn by a (free hand) “human” hand. Imperfection is the perfection where mistakes often are created and improvised by hand that gives that rich sophisticated feel.
