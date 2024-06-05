Happy June everyone!

I’m grateful and happy to share that my newest picture book America’s Dreaming is now out in the world!

Below, I share my process of creating this book, which includes: character concepts, cover concepts, storyboard, and final rendering. Hope you guys welcome this project, and have a wonderful June working on what you love!

All the best,

Phuong

--------

Project name: America’s Dreaming

Author: New York Times bestselling author Bob McKinnon

Illustrator: Thai My Phuong

Editor: Elizabeth

Designer: Taylor

Publisher: Penguin Workshop / Penguin Random House US (June 4, 2024)

Reading age: 4-8 years

Pages: 48 pages

Language: ‎English