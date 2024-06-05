. T A M Y P U .'s profile

America's Dreaming

ILLUSTRATION Character design digital illustration children's book children illustration Picture book kidlit cover storyboard storytelling
Happy June everyone!
I’m grateful and happy to share that my newest picture book America’s Dreaming is now out in the world!
Below, I share my process of creating this book, which includes: character concepts, cover concepts, storyboard, and final rendering. Hope you guys welcome this project, and have a wonderful June working on what you love!
All the best,
Phuong
Project name: America’s Dreaming
Author: New York Times bestselling author Bob McKinnon
Illustrator: Thai My Phuong
Editor: Elizabeth
Designer: Taylor
Publisher: Penguin Workshop / Penguin Random House US (June 4, 2024)
Reading age: 4-8 years
Pages: 48 pages
Language: ‎English
Thank you for viewing my project, and have a lovely summer to you all! :'D
