Happy June everyone!
I’m grateful and happy to share that my newest picture book America’s Dreaming is now out in the world!
Below, I share my process of creating this book, which includes: character concepts, cover concepts, storyboard, and final rendering. Hope you guys welcome this project, and have a wonderful June working on what you love!
All the best,
Phuong
--------
Project name: America’s Dreaming
Author: New York Times bestselling author Bob McKinnon
Illustrator: Thai My Phuong
Editor: Elizabeth
Designer: Taylor
Publisher: Penguin Workshop / Penguin Random House US (June 4, 2024)
Reading age: 4-8 years
Pages: 48 pages
Language: English
--------
Thank you for viewing my project, and have a lovely summer to you all! :'D