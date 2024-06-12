Hyundai 'Welcome to Las Vegas'/Jules Esick

"Trained by the Unexpected"



Welcome to Las Vegas! The perfect training ground for Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 robotaxi. The chaotic, colourful and unpredictable city provided the inspiration and the backdrop for the campaign for Hyundai.





As Sarah Buggle, creative director at Jung von Matt SPREE, says:



“The key highlight of the campaign is its style of communication; it rejects complex technical language that can leave people confused, disconnected, even mistrustful of autonomous vehicles, and instead offers a more relatable, real-world view of driverless tech.”





In order to convey complex ideas in images that are immediately comprehensible, relatable and funny, Recom Berlin was involved right from the start with creative director Gonçalo Martinho and his amazing crew at Jung Von Matt.





Jonas Braukmann and the team had a ton of fun figuring out the aesthetics of the ‘street view’ look. Colour treatments, text, fonts, all the visual cues you need to instantly understand what’s happening.





There was a careful balance to be found in everything - retaining the raw digital feel of a live navigation feed, but with the high quality needed for a major advertising campaign.





Once the location shoot in Las Vegas was complete, Recom Berlin composited the photographic images together with the CG generated framework that represents the machine learning viewpoint of the car, and refined the final images into a wonderful campaign that’s winning awards worldwide.