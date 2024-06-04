RANDOLPH Sunglasses / XL Collection





Randolph INC was releasing a collection of sunglasses featuring their most popular frame silhouettes and lenses but in a larger size. They wanted to portrait the larger than life concept, and found me here on Behance. They contacted me and asked if I work exclusively for the footwear industry or if I was open to a different kind of product. I'm always open to try my style with different kind of products and materials. I loved the challenge, so they hired me to help them with the campaign





Normally, companies send the products (usually sneakers) in advance so I can shoot them in my studio in order to photo composite them into the scenes or backgrounds they want. This was exactly the case, they sent me the sample products of the sunglasses so I could shoot them properly. This is for the best since I am able to photograph the product in order to match the perspective and lighting of the background picture, making the photo manipulation and integration process easier.





The images turned out great and the release was a success. I'm very happy to have been part of the process.







