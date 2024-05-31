CONCEPT

Two design aspects converge in “EDIT 036”: on the one hand, the concept of customisation, the possibility of the user participating directly in the final configuration of the object; and on the other, the incorporation of the emotional dimension as an important part of the relationship between object and user. Postmodern design reproached the International Style for its coldness, its intransigent determination to focus the project on functionality and production, on the strict values of exchange and use; and it brought to the table all the communicative values of the object — what Baudrillard called sign value — namely, the capacity of the object to represent us, to speak about us, to transmit our lifestyle, and to do so not only on the outside, but also on the inside, to ourselves, establishing an emotional link between the object (in this case the packaging) and ourselves that transcends functionality, that goes beyond.

“EDIT 036” combines industrial techniques with artisanal processes. This is currently a rising trend because it has a direct impact on a product’s sustainability and, moreover, this practice is becoming increasingly widespread in the world of luxury goods, where the excellence and exclusivity of artisanal production — which combines the tradition, uniqueness and warmth of handmade products — is especially valued.

APPROACH

“EDIT 036” plays with two elements, designed under rigorous sustainability parameters: a central glass piece, specially designed, which can be presented in 5 different finishes, and another piece that can be used as a cap and as the base of the bottle. This last piece is presented in 6 different forms, hence EDIT 036, since there are 36 possible combinations of 6 plug geometries with 6 bases. Each of them is offered in 5 materials that, in turn, are presented in 3 different finishes each, so that the user can create his own bottle, choosing the model he wants in glass, cap and base, among 40,500 possible combinations. .