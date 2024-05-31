Pierre-Louis Ferrer's profile

Introducing Candy Chrome

INTRODUCING 
CANDY CHROME
Digital infrared photography
Candy Chrome is the new exciting infrared filter developed by Kolari Vision. Whereas it can be used like any regular infrared filter, like the 720nm or the 595nm filters, Candy Chrome filter can achieve unique colours and shades compare to its competitors.

The Candy Chrome filter can create lush pink foliage with beautiful turquoise skies & waters after a red and blue channel swap. With further post-production techniques, a variety of deep red or gold tones can be achieved.
Now you can:

Pre-order Candy Chrome filter on Kolari Vision website


