2024
Tallinn, Estonia
Aerial Views Photo Project "BALTIC ICE"

 photographed in winter 2024  on various coastal areas, rivers and lakes
 in Estonia 🇪🇪 and in Helsinki, Finland 🇫🇮.

in Helsinki, Finland the sea in the harbor basins froze over
Helsinki, Finland

Paernu, Estonia
The Paernu River in southern Estonia is kept navigable by small icebreakers.
The Baltic Sea was frozen over in the bay of the beach-town of Paernu for several months. Many ice anglers walk miles out on the ice to pursue this winter activity that is very popular over here.

Estonia's most visited beach in Paernu in summer, is frozen over in winter.
Pärnu, Estonia


Tallinn, Estonia
Tallinn, Estonia


The huge Lake Peipus (about 7 x larger than Lake Constance) is completely frozen over because it is only two meters deep. 
Ice anglers bridge the long distances on the lake with specially constructed cars.
 NATO's external border with Russia runs through the middle of the lake. 
Ice structures on Lake Peipus
All images Copyright of Bernhard Lang  © Bernhard Lang 2024
For his Aerial Views Project Bernhard Lang is shooting since 2010 out of little planes and helicopters.
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
Munich, Germany

