Log In
Discover
Assets
Jobs
Behance
Pro
Hire Freelancers
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
About
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Behance
Behance
Navigate to behance.net
Explore
Assets
Jobs
Behance
Pro
Hire Freelancers
search
magnifying glass
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Assets
People to Hire
Cancel
search
magnifying glass
View your notifications within Behance.
View your notifications within Behance.
Log In
Sign Up
search
magnifying glass
Adobe, Inc.
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Add to Moodboard
Save
Share & Embed This Project
Share
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
texture Brand Design
Multiple Owners
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
The new aesthetics
texture Brand Design
Brand Story/Concept/Slogan/Brand Identity/Application
Art Direction: Kisung Jang
Design: Eungi Min
Space Design: AREA+
Photo: AREA+
www.triangle-studio.co.kr
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
texture Brand Design
115
535
9
Published:
May 30th 2024
Multiple Owners
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Eungi Min
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
texture Brand Design
115
535
9
Published:
May 30th 2024
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Logo Design
Branding
brand identity
Brand Design
logo
texture
typography
editorial
hair
graphic design
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report