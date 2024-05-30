TRIANGLE STUDIO's profileEungi Min's profile

texture Brand Design

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
brand identity Brand Design logo texture typography editorial hair graphic design
The new aesthetics
texture Brand Design

Brand Story/Concept/Slogan/Brand Identity/Application

Art Direction: Kisung Jang
Design: Eungi Min

Space Design: AREA+
Photo: AREA+
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
texture Brand Design
Published:
TRIANGLE STUDIO's profileEungi Min's profile
Multiple Owners

Owners

TRIANGLE STUDIO's profile
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Eungi Min's profile
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

texture Brand Design

Published:

Creative Fields