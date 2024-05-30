Collection of nostalgia-inducing experiments with illustration, spaces and typography created during Q4 2023 - Q2 2024
Tools
Hire
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next few weeks
Add to Moodboard
Share & Embed This Project
Appreciate
Appreciate
24.secrets
24.secrets
58
325
8
Published:
Owner
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next few weeks
24.secrets
Exploring the depths of my mind, with this collection of nostalgia-inducing experiments with illustration, spaces and typography created during Q Read More
58
325
8
Published:
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner