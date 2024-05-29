Rus Khasanov's profile

Blooming Abyss

abstract pattern Liquid fluid Abstract Art Abyss Space
  

  In this abstract work, I attempted to depict the fusion of images of the infinite cosmic abyss and the life force of blooming flowers. This contrasting and paradoxical metaphor reflects the deep contradictions and multi-layered nature of our emotions and experiences. Just as beauty and hope emerge in the most difficult circumstances, so too does frightening darkness surface from the beautiful depths of the soul or mind. 
  For me, abstract compositions serve as a tool for self-discovery. They stimulate reflection on one's own inner contradictions. They can evoke a sense of catharsis, helping to recognize and accept both the light and dark sides of one's personality.

