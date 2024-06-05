Junyoup Bong's profile

heuler BRAND IDENTITY DESIGN

Junyoup Bong
Behance.net
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
Photographer of the above photo : @keemdg

cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
The cafe, heuler (meaning flow), is a part of people's lives.
We wait for you in the midst of your flowing daily life.
A space like a station where you can flow, stay, and flow again.
With two entrances on either side, you can come and go from anywhere.

cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding

Thanks to the continuous flow, we keep moving.
Even if your stay is brief, feel free to relax anytime.
We hope to be a small sanctuary in your everyday life.





cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding






cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding
cafe cafebranding brand identity Brand Design bakery logos Branding design brandlogo graphicdesign branding




Project. heuler brand identity design  
-
Client.  heuler ( 3, Dangsan-ro 35-gil, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea / 07219 )
Direct/Design.  junyoup bong
Photo.  junyoup bong
Date.  2024





heuler BRAND IDENTITY DESIGN
Published:
Junyoup Bong's profile

Owner

Junyoup Bong's profile
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

heuler BRAND IDENTITY DESIGN

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields