Photographer of the above photo : @keemdg
The cafe, heuler (meaning flow), is a part of people's lives.
We wait for you in the midst of your flowing daily life.
A space like a station where you can flow, stay, and flow again.
With two entrances on either side, you can come and go from anywhere.
Thanks to the continuous flow, we keep moving.
Even if your stay is brief, feel free to relax anytime.
We hope to be a small sanctuary in your everyday life.
Project. heuler brand identity design
Client. heuler ( 3, Dangsan-ro 35-gil, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea / 07219 )
Direct/Design. junyoup bong
Photo. junyoup bong
Date. 2024