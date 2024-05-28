Sometimes when you are feeling down, it is maybe a good time to take a look at all the work and dedication you invested into achieving your dream. For me, that dream was to become an illustrator. I have been on this quest for about 10 years now and even though I am currently somehow stuck and things are not working out for me as I hoped for, I should give myself some credit for pouring my soul into the work I did so far. Sadly there are also so many external factors, that influence your success with your goals, but that is not something unique to my story.





I want to thank Behance and its curators for being such an amazing platform, and for allowing me to share my work with people from around the world, to all the publishers, clients, and of course all my followers. I don`t reply to all the messages I receive here, but I sure do read every single one of them, and many times those truly make my day.





Thank you!





Below are some of the most memorable projects I have done over all these years and I sure wish in 10 years I can make another “best of” like this one and in the next batch also finally with my first author-illustrator projects.







