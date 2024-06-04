REBRAND ING AND WEB DESIGN FOR A STARTUP THAT EMPOWERS CLINI CAL TRIALS THROUGH AI

Science4Tech

Science4Tech was created by a group of oncology visionaries with a strong focus on innovation in clinical trials. Through the use of Artificial Intelligence they accelerate research processes and the development of new oncology treatments through various technological solutions.





Science4Tech emerges as a company that positions itself at the intersection between cutting-edge technology and clinical excellence. In collaboration with Toormix, the challenge was to find a way to translate this approach into a new brand strategy and how to explain the different digital solutions that conform Science4Tech’s product architecture as well as a new digital corporate presentation.





A previous study analyzed the verbal brand and its family of products with the idea of creating a new graphic identity that would adapt to its strategic objectives and better connect with its audiences while helping in the description of its catalog of solutions. Taking as a starting point the concept of intersection given by the 4 and its consequent visual proposal, this geometry has been worked as the minimum unit of information that generates the rest of sub-brands and the entire visual universe that makes up the brand. All this language has been translated into a new digital experience that explains and brings the public closer to the scope and potential of its solutions, differentiating in each case its distinctive models.



