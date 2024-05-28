SNOW DRIFTS — Norway
This photo series captures the mesmerizing patterns of snow drifts on the Hardangervidda mountain plateau in southern Norway. These formations, shaped by icy winds, resemble frozen waves and delicate ridges, showcasing the dynamic interplay between cold wind and snow. The series highlights the silent beauty and raw power of nature's abstract sculptures in these remote landscapes.
SNOW DRIFTS
— Hardangervidda, Norway (2024)
