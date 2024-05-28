Jan Erik Waider's profile

SNOW DRIFTS — Norway

Jan Erik Waider
Pro
Behance.net
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
SNOW DRIFTS — Norway

This photo series captures the mesmerizing patterns of snow drifts on the Hardangervidda mountain plateau in southern Norway. These formations, shaped by icy winds, resemble frozen waves and delicate ridges, showcasing the dynamic interplay between cold wind and snow. The series highlights the silent beauty and raw power of nature's abstract sculptures in these remote landscapes.
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
SNOW DRIFTS
— Hardangervidda, Norway (2024)

Fine Art Aerial Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com  |  Portfolio

Image Licensing  |  Fine Art Prints  | 🔍 Image Library​​​​​​​
snow winter abstract Photography monochrome bright norway frozen pattern texture
IMAGE LIBRARY by Northlandscapes:
Discover over 2,500 images and videos of Nordic landscapes, available for licensing and as fine art prints. → Search by keywords or explore curated collections.
SNOW DRIFTS — Norway
Published:
Jan Erik Waider's profile
Pro

Owner

Jan Erik Waider's profile
Hamburg, Germany

SNOW DRIFTS — Norway

Aerial photography series by Jan Erik Waider, a visual artist and fine art photographer based in Hamburg. All photos were captured on the Hardang Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields