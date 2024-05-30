Gaya Branding - An iconic horizontal separation

Branding ___ 2024

An iconic horizontal separation

We created the visual identity for Gaya Athens, an all-day restaurant bar in the core of Athens’ metropolitan center, in a way that highlights its elegant yet comfort setting in a contemporary approach.





Literally, we didn’t have to go far when working on the visual identity, as Gaya is located near the iconic church of Panagia Kapnikarea, which dates back to the 11th century and stands right in the middle of this busy shopping area.

The distinctive feature of this church is that it is nowadays below street level, having as a result the raising of a peculiar wall around it that only allows the upper part of the building to be seen.





Drawing inspiration from this along with the arches that dominate the restaurant’s interior design and can also be found in the church’s architecture, we developed a visual system based on horizontal separation, axes and arched forms.

The system spreads from the logo to the menus and signage while the warm orange and burgundy palette smoothly complements the green color found in the interior.