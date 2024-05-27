Space Trash Signs – Web, CGI, Motion

SPACE TRASH SIGNS
Constellations that visualize the consequences of space pollution
More objects are being launched into space than ever, resulting in more trash than ever. This threatens the critical infrastructure that we all depend on for communication, food production, and more. But people don't understand the danger because space debris is not visible from Earth.
Space Trash Signs - the first constellations made from space debris. Millions of debris data points were scanned with an Al model to identify ten new constellations, each one representing a different impact of space pollution. Space Trash Signs were brought to life through a web-based virtual observatory, integration into AR stargazing apps, and an immersive planetarium experience!
Trash Constellations
Each constellation represents a different consequence of space pollution. The constellations were named according to the nomenclature used by the International Astronomical Union for star-based constellations. Thematic symbols were selected based on their canonical quality while maintaining an abstract layer, much like the familiar constellations.
Interactive Website
The web-based virtual observatory brings outer space closer to the public. The neumorphic user interfaces draw inspiration from space monitoring equipment. Users can explore data such as origin, position, and even the estimated removal cost for each piece of debris. Along with an editorial on the whole topic, the website also provides users with ways to act.
Bespoke Typography
Apparat by kimera was chosen to set all the text in this data-focussed story. The anchor points of Apparat were rendered using p5js to create Constellation type. Used primarily for special headings, this custom type has a visible skeleton consisting of connected dots.
Space Trash Visualisation
Several elements were used to visualize the physical appearance of debris. The retention of bounding boxes in the images alludes to dimensionality in space while representing the tracking method. Further, the use of point clouds symbolizes the concept of debris fragmentation in the orbit.
Custom Photography
From the launch of the first satellite to the development of space debris removal technology, the editorial section features a wide range of photography to help users engage with this complex subject. The gallery includes historical imagery, aerial photos of the planet captured by satellites, as well as images of debris in space.