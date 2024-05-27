Louboutin x Shun Sudo

Third Collaboration with Christian Louboutin: A Major 360 Campaign Project
It is with immense pride and overwhelming enthusiasm that we announce our third collaboration with the creative teams at Christian Louboutin. This year, we were invited to embark on what has proven to be not only one of the most significant campaigns for Christian Louboutin but certainly the most ambitious project ever undertaken by Magnane.
Our mission led us to bring the world of Shun Sudo to life through the collection designed by Christian Louboutin, transforming their artistic visions into reality across a diverse range of mediums: from elegant prints and captivating videos shot in the studio and then reworked in 3D, to viral social media campaigns, not to mention a prominent presence on an anamorphic screen at the Omotesando intersection in Tokyo, and an iconic mural in New York.
This collaboration marked a spectacular celebration of the alliance between the creative ambition of the Christian Louboutin team and our expertise in 3D creation and production. A creative synergy pushed to its peak, bringing our creative minds together around a major transversal challenge.
The relationship we have built with the Christian Louboutin team goes beyond mere professional collaborations; it is a truly fertile and incredibly effective synergy that has brought this successful project to life. We are more than delighted to have accompanied them on this ambitious adventure, which perfectly embodies the fusion of elegance and audacity.
Discover a showreel to immerse yourself in the fascinating world of this collaboration and find the entire campaign on the Christian Louboutin website.