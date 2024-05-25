The Prism | Animations

Shirfy M.'s profileTy Dale™'s profile

The Prism
Inside each prism is a story.
Every piece is about a experience and perceptions held in the mind brought out from the ever-expanding space that surrounds us. These designs are meant to help us see things in a different light, expand one's knowledge about the world around ourselves.
With Love.✨


