Andrew Footit's profile

TypeWorks | Vol 5

Andrew Footit
Behance.net
TypeWorks | Vol 5
This is a selection of some recent personal typography pieces.  Working in 3D and 2D based applications.
typography typography design typographic animation 3D colour graphic design
typography typography design typographic animation 3D colour graphic design
typography typography design typographic animation 3D colour graphic design
typography typography design typographic animation 3D colour graphic design
typography typography design typographic animation 3D colour graphic design
TypeWorks | Vol 5
Published:
Andrew Footit's profile

Owner

Andrew Footit's profile
London, United Kingdom

TypeWorks | Vol 5

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields