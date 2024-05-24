Schenkel Delikatessen - Branding & Packaging

moodley design's profile

Schenkel Delikatessen
Reshaping a timeless gourmet brand

Delicatessen specialist Schenkel is a fixture in the Austrian F&B market, both as an importer or and with its own brand. To make the delicacies from all over the world stand out more, moodley has reworked the traditional brand’s strategy. With its new design, it now really whets the appetite for the world.​​​​​​​
©SCHENKEL DELIKATESSEN | NADA UND CORNELIUS KLOSS-KLIMT
Team
Vasilisa Aristarkhova
Marie Dokter
Viktoriya Gambarina
Helena Giokas
Beatrix Haidinger
Lisa Haller
Barbara Klein
Gerd Schicketanz
Birgit Taucher
Natascha Triebl

Credits
Illustration: Thomas Paster
Photography: © Schenkel Delikatessen, Nada & Cornelius Kloss-Klimt, Stella Gebauer
