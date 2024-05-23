NEW WORK 2023

Here are some of my favorite personal and commercial pieces from 2023.

{Slightly delayed, but better later than never, right?}





2023 has been a bit of a sh*t show — both personally and professionally. I’ve had the slowest year since I started freelancing. So much so that I even considered throwing in the towel at one point. Fortunately, a few friends, bands, promoters, indie breweries and editorial outlets hired me to draw for them. I even got to work for Disney and the New York Times, and teach a class in Nuremberg, so I guess it ain’t all bad!





This is just a sincere ✨thank you✨ to all the folks who allowed me to continue doing what I love. To all the bands, brands and art directors who hire well-crafted, hand-drawn illustration work when they could just as well throw some prompts at a machine. Thanks for helping small art businesses like mine stay afloat. It genuinely means the world, because I wouldn’t want to do anything else.



