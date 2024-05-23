David Leutert's profileCloser&Closer Artists's profile

NEW WORK 2023

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Here are some of my favorite personal and commercial pieces from 2023. 
{Slightly delayed, but better later than never, right?} 

2023 has been a bit of a sh*t show — both personally and professionally. I’ve had the slowest year since I started freelancing. So much so that I even considered throwing in the towel at one point. Fortunately, a few friends, bands, promoters, indie breweries and editorial outlets hired me to draw for them. I even got to work for Disney and the New York Times, and teach a class in Nuremberg, so I guess it ain’t all bad! 

This is just a sincere ✨thank you✨ to all the folks who allowed me to continue doing what I love. To all the bands, brands and art directors who hire well-crafted, hand-drawn illustration work when they could just as well throw some prompts at a machine. Thanks for helping small art businesses like mine stay afloat. It genuinely means the world, because I wouldn’t want to do anything else. 

Feel free to reach out if you’d like to work together in 2024! 💌 
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
Personal lettering piece I created after what happened in Nashville back in January '23.
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
Poster for Dikembe and Glazed's tour across the South. 
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
'First Squeeze' poster for Tröegs' seasonal Nugget Nectar ale. 
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
T-shirt/hoodie design for Midwest emo legends Sincere Engineer. Available here
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
Gameday poster for the New England Patriots' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt. Prints are available here
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
My first illustration for the New York Times for an article about the history of the term 'Grind' and how its meaning has changed over 160+ years of the newspaper's reporting. You can find the article right here
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
Editorial piece for Republik about the issue with 'ground rent' and why capitalism is a scam. You can find the article right here
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
Bandana design for my friends' Brian & George's wedding in Minneapolis. They were printed in four colorways and each corner represents a place they've lived in together. 
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
Shirt design for Wasted! Open Air inspired by the 'Nochdgäicher' — an ancient Franconian mythological figure. 
ILLUSTRATION design lettering typography Digital Art Freelance Illustrator Drawing personal Handlettering
Headline and spot illustrations for a travel food article in OcadoLife Magazine with recipes from Australia, Bali and Cyprus. 
Thanks for checking out my work! 

Follow me on InstagramTikTok, LinkedIn, Threads or X if you’d like to see more of my work. ✨


And reach out for commissions or collaborations in 2024! 
I’m available for freelance. 
NEW WORK 2023
Published:
David Leutert's profileCloser&Closer Artists's profile
Multiple Owners

Owners

David Leutert's profile
Berlin, Germany
Closer&Closer Artists's profile
Los Angeles, CA, USA

NEW WORK 2023

Some of my favorite personal and commercial projects from 2023

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields