3D TYPE I

Made Up Studio
3D TYPE

A series of personal (mostly animated) works I've been creating this year, working in 3D, via pencil sketches and Illustrator. 
C₈H₁₁NO₂

C₈H₁₁NO₂ is the chemical formula for delicious Dopamine. A paean to the 'gram.
TESTS
STILLS
MAINTIAN A SESNE OF ODRER
It's improtnat to keep up appaernaces.
STILL
SURF'S UP​​​​​​​
Inspired by The Beach Boys' 1971 album.
CONCEPT SKETCH
THIS TOO SHALL PASS​​​​​​​
...in order for something else to take its place.
STILL
YES TODAY
All my troubles seemed so far away
STILLS
THANKS

for looking. I appreciate it.
For commissions please reach out to Charles at Made Up Studio​​​​​​​
3D TYPE I
3D TYPE I

