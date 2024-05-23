3D TYPE
A series of personal (mostly animated) works I've been creating this year, working in 3D, via pencil sketches and Illustrator.
C₈H₁₁NO₂
C₈H₁₁NO₂ is the chemical formula for delicious Dopamine. A paean to the 'gram.
TESTS
STILLS
MAINTIAN A SESNE OF ODRER
It's improtnat to keep up appaernaces.
It's improtnat to keep up appaernaces.
STILL
SURF'S UP
Inspired by The Beach Boys' 1971 album.
Inspired by The Beach Boys' 1971 album.
CONCEPT SKETCH
THIS TOO SHALL PASS
...in order for something else to take its place.
...in order for something else to take its place.
STILL
YES TODAY
All my troubles seemed so far away
All my troubles seemed so far away
STILLS
THANKS
for looking. I appreciate it.
For commissions please reach out to Charles at Made Up Studio.
For commissions please reach out to Charles at Made Up Studio.